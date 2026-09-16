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Mark Carney's Bombshell 'New Global Order' Announcement: New Bloc With EU

Mark Carney said Canada will pursue a 'unique security and economic alliance' with Europe as he positions his country as a base to build in the 'new global economic order'.

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Published16 Sep 2026, 07:28 PM IST
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Mark Carney's Bombshell 'New Global Order' Announcement: New Bloc With EU
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