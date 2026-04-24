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Mark Carney's Most SCATHING Attack On Donald Trump After U.S. Criticises Canada's Alcohol Ban

Mark Carney has sharply criticized Donald Trump over tariffs imposed on key Canadian sectors after Washington objected to provincial restrictions on U.S. alcohol sales. Carney said steep duties on steel, aluminum, automobiles and forest products have caused serious damage across Canada and accused the United States of violating existing trade commitments. The dispute has escalated as U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer warned of possible enforcement action over Canada’s liquor boycott. Watch.

Livemint
Published24 Apr 2026, 01:19 AM IST
Carney's SCATHING Attack On Trump After U.S. Criticises Canada's Alcohol Ban
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