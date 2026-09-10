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Mark Zuckerberg Introduces Autonomous Assistant That Can Shop Online & Book Flights | Watch

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has introduced Muse, a new autonomous AI assistant designed to carry out complex digital tasks with minimal human intervention. The assistant is being positioned as part of Zuckerberg’s vision for “personal superintelligence,” with capabilities spanning emails, travel bookings, schedules, shopping and other connected services. Watch full report.

Livemint
Published10 Sep 2026, 02:45 AM IST
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Muse: Mark Zuckerberg's Autonomous Assistant Can Shop Online & Book Flights
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