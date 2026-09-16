#MarkCarney Says #Canada Will Remain Stronger & More Independent Partner Of #Trump's U.S.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has addressed the United States, reaffirming the close neighbourhood and partnership between the two countries. In his remarks, Carney said Canada will always be neighbours with the US and will continue to be America’s most important partner in many key areas. He added that when opportunities return, Canada will be an even better partner — stronger, more resilient and more independent — ready to advance mutual economic and security interests. Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d