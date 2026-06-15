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Markets Rally, Oil Hits 3-Month Low as US-Iran Deal Paves Way for Hormuz Reopening

Indian stock markets kicked off the week with a massive rally as the Sensex surged over 1,200 points and the Nifty approached the 24,000 mark. The rally came after the United States and Iran announced a peace agreement, easing fears of a prolonged conflict in the Middle East. Crude oil prices tumbled to their lowest levels in more than three months as markets welcomed plans to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil shipping route. Brent and WTI crude both posted sharp declines, boosting sentiment across global equity markets. In this video, we break down how the U.S.-Iran peace deal, falling oil prices, and the expected reopening of Hormuz are impacting Indian markets, investors, and the global economy.

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Published15 Jun 2026, 12:13 PM IST
Markets Rally, Oil Hits 3-Month Low after US-Iran Peace Deal
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