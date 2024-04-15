Ace Investor Vijay Kedia's Big Statement On Market Outlook & Why He Advises Against F&O Trading

Updated: 15 Apr 2024, 07:55 PM IST

Want to make your money go further & work harder for you? Here are 20 Personal Finance Strategies from Mint. Check out our new coffee table book authored by Neil Borate & the Mint Money team. Download your digital copy here! https://shorturl.at/dDUV1 Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg