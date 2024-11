ACME Solar IPO Opens: Should You Subscribe? | Price Band, GMP, Brokerage Review & More

Updated: 07 Nov 2024, 01:01 PM IST

ACME Solar Holdings, one of the top renewable energy players in India, is going public as it opened its IPO on November 6th. On Day 1, the public issue was subscribed by 39 percent, with 2.27 crore shares bid for against 5.8 crore shares on offer, according to exchange data. Here’s everything you need to know before investing!