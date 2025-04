Ather Energy IPO Opens Today – Price Band, Issue Size, Grey Market Premium, & More | Full Details

Updated: 28 Apr 2025, 09:59 AM IST

Electric scooter manufacturer Ather Energy is gearing up to break a two-and-a-half-month dry spell in the primary market with its much-anticipated debut public offering later this month. The Bengaluru-based EV firm filed its red herring prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Tuesday, April 22. This will be the first IPO of FY26. Watch!