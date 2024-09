Bajaj Housing Finance IPO Doubles Money, Lists at Over 100% Premium | Watch

Updated: 16 Sep 2024, 11:53 AM IST

Bajaj Housing Finance IPO made a stellar stock market debut on Monday, doubling investors’ money upon listing. Bajaj Housing Finance shares were listed at ₹150 apiece on BSE, a premium of 114.29% to the issue price of ₹70 per share. Watch!