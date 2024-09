Bajaj Housing Finance IPO: Price Band, Grey Market Premium, IPO Dates & More | Stock Market News

Updated: 03 Sep 2024, 11:25 AM IST

Bajaj Housing Finance is going to launch its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on September 9, 2024. The price band has been set at ₹66-70 a share for its IPO. The company, promoted by Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv, aims to raise ₹6,560 cr through IPO. Watch for all the details!