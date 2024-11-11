Explore
Bitcoin Breaks Above $81,000 For First Time Ever | How Long Will Trump’s Crypto Boost Last?

Updated: 11 Nov 2024, 11:57 AM IST Livemint

Bitcoin has surged to a record high, breaking past $81,000 on Monday, November 11, as traders bet on Donald Trump’s return to the White House and a potential new era for cryptocurrency. The benchmark cryptocurrency continuing a steady climb since Trump’s win last Tuesday. On November 11, the world's largest cryptocurrency was tracked at 81,640 levels. This is the second consecutive record high for Bitcoin, which peaked at 80,000 levels for the first time on November 10. Watch!

 
