Bitcoin Near $90K, M-Cap Surpasses Silver | Bitcoin Price Target | Crypto News

Updated: 12 Nov 2024, 11:40 AM IST Livemint

The largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin has been on an upmove ever since Trump won the US election. After breaking above $80,000 level on Monday for the first time in its history, Bitcoin surged to almost $90,000. Why is Bitcoin signaling a growing market confidence? What is the price target for Bitcoin? Watch!

 
