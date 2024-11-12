Bitcoin Near $90K, M-Cap Surpasses Silver | Bitcoin Price Target | Crypto News

The largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin has been on an upmove ever since Trump won the US election. After breaking above $80,000 level on Monday for the first time in its history, Bitcoin surged to almost $90,000. Why is Bitcoin signaling a growing market confidence? What is the price target for Bitcoin? Watch!
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.