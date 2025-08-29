Explore
Business News/ Videos / Markets/  CG Power Shares Rise As Ashwini Vaishnaw Reveals Where 'First Made-In-India Chip' Will Come From

CG Power Shares Rise As Ashwini Vaishnaw Reveals Where ‘First Made-In-India Chip’ Will Come From

Updated: 29 Aug 2025, 01:21 pm IST Livemint

CG Power share gains after a major semiconductor breakthrough as its subsidiary CG Semi launches India’s first full-service OSAT (Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test) facility in Sanand, Gujarat. The project, supported by the government and backed by global technology partners Renesas and Stars Microelectronics, is expected to roll out the first Made-in-India chip. CG Power plans to invest ₹7,600 crore over the next five years to set up advanced semiconductor manufacturing units. This marks a huge step in India’s semiconductor mission and positions CG Power as a key player in the country’s electronics ecosystem. Watch!

 
