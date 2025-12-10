Countdown To A $1.5 Trillion Liftoff: SpaceX Prepares For The Largest IPO Ever

SpaceX is reportedly preparing for what could become the largest IPO in history, targeting a valuation near $1.5 trillion and potentially raising more than $30–40 billion. With Starlink’s explosive growth, the Starship program accelerating, and new plans for space-based data centers, Elon Musk’s space company may be gearing up for a record-breaking Wall Street debut in 2026. In this video, we break down: SpaceX’s IPO timeline Why Starlink is driving massive valuation How the listing compares to Saudi Aramco’s $29B record Revenue projections for 2025–26 What this could mean for the future of space, markets, and global tech dominance.
