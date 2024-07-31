Explore
OPEN IN APP
Active Stocks
Wed Jul 31 2024 14:04:54
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 164.85 0.49%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,154.00 -0.71%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 416.10 2.26%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 492.50 0.51%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,214.85 0.37%
Business News/ Videos / Markets/  Cryptocurrency For Cross-Border Payments: Russian Lawmakers Vote to Also Tighten Crypto Mining Rules

Cryptocurrency For Cross-Border Payments: Russian Lawmakers Vote to Also Tighten Crypto Mining Rules

Updated: 31 Jul 2024, 01:09 PM IST Livemint

Russian lawmakers vote to tighten rules on cryptocurrency mining, while also paving the way for it to be used in cross-border payments as a means to skirt Western sanctions. The new laws, yet to be signed by President Vladimir Putin, would enable Russia's central bank to set up a pilot project to explore the use of cryptocurrency -- previously not a permitted means of payment -- in cross-border transactions. Russia has been cut off from swathes of the global payments network in response to its full-scale military offensive on Ukraine, complicating its ability to trade internationally. Watch this video for the complete information!

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue