‘Digital Fort Knox For Digital Gold’: All You Need To Know About Trump’s Strategic Bitcoin Reserve

Updated: 07 Mar 2025, 02:24 PM IST

U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Thursday to establish the country’s strategic bitcoin reserve. White House AI and Crypto Czar David Sacks explained that the reserve will be funded with bitcoin already owned by the federal government. These digital assets were forfeited in criminal or civil asset forfeiture cases. According to Sacks, this approach ensures that taxpayers will not bear any financial burden. Watch this video to know all about the Bitcoin reserve!