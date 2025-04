'Dramatic Reversal': Why Foreign Investors Are Buying India Despite Rising Border Tensions

Updated: 28 Apr 2025, 04:37 PM IST

Despite escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have been active buyers of Indian equities since April 15. This comes amid concerns over a potential slowdown in the US economy, which has impacted the US dollar, stocks, and bonds. Watch!