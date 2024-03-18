Edelweiss Mutual Fund CEO & Shark Tank Judge Radhika Gupta Has One BIG Advice For Investors

On the second episode of Guru Portfolios, where we speak with the leaders in the mutual fund industry & how they manage their money, we have a very special guest. Radhika Gupta is the CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund and also a judge on Shark Tank season 3. Watch her explain her asset allocation, why SIPs are her biggest bet, and also, why her 2 year old son's portfolio has done better than hers! Watch
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.