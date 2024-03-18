OPEN IN APP
Active Stocks
Mon Mar 18 2024 15:10:52
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 150.00 5.97%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 971.30 2.65%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 417.45 -0.50%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 730.50 -0.20%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,081.70 0.29%
Business News/ Videos / Markets/  Edelweiss Mutual Fund CEO & Shark Tank Judge Radhika Gupta Has One BIG Advice For Investors

Edelweiss Mutual Fund CEO & Shark Tank Judge Radhika Gupta Has One BIG Advice For Investors

Updated: 18 Mar 2024, 03:10 PM IST Livemint

On the second episode of Guru Portfolios, where we speak with the leaders in the mutual fund industry & how they manage their money, we have a very special guest. Radhika Gupta is the CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund and also a judge on Shark Tank season 3. Watch her explain her asset allocation, why SIPs are her biggest bet, and also, why her 2 year old son's portfolio has done better than hers! Watch

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App