Business News/ Videos / Markets/  Edelweiss Mutual Fund CEO & Shark Tank Judge Radhika Gupta Has One BIG Advice For Investors

Edelweiss Mutual Fund CEO & Shark Tank Judge Radhika Gupta Has One BIG Advice For Investors

Updated: 18 Mar 2024, 03:10 PM IST Livemint

On the second episode of Guru Portfolios, where we speak with the leaders in the mutual fund industry & how they manage their money, we have a very special guest. Radhika Gupta is the CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund and also a judge on Shark Tank season 3. Watch her explain her asset allocation, why SIPs are her biggest bet, and also, why her 2 year old son's portfolio has done better than hers! Watch