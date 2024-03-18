Edelweiss Mutual Fund CEO & Shark Tank Judge Radhika Gupta Has One BIG Advice For Investors

Updated: 18 Mar 2024, 03:10 PM IST

On the second episode of Guru Portfolios, where we speak with the leaders in the mutual fund industry & how they manage their money, we have a very special guest. Radhika Gupta is the CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund and also a judge on Shark Tank season 3. Watch her explain her asset allocation, why SIPs are her biggest bet, and also, why her 2 year old son's portfolio has done better than hers! Watch