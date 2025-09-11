Education stock Veranda Learning Solutions declares the demerger of its commerce vertical business. Details here

Stock Market Today: Education stock Veranda Learning Solutions has declared the demerger of its commerce vertical business.

Education stock Veranda Learning Solutions announced on the National Stock Exchange of India and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) that its Board of Directors has approved the formal demerger of its Commerce vertical as part of its "Veranda 2.0" mission. Veranda Learning Solutions Limited offers end-to-end solutions in the education sector.

As part of this goal, the Commerce curriculum is being positioned as a gateway to global employment opportunities in addition to being India's top exam preparation platform for candidates pursuing careers in finance and accounting.

The vertical's global relevance is increased by the fact that, in addition to its robust local offerings, it already offers internationally recognized courses like CPA (Certified Public Accountant) and CFA (Chartered Financial Analyst). The anticipated increase in enrolment for these foreign courses further supports the growth prognosis by putting the vertical in a position to meet growing demand worldwide.

First, Veranda Learning purchased Prof. J.K. Shah's remaining 24% ownership stake in Veranda XL Learning Solutions Pvt Ltd, the major business in the Commerce portfolio.

Veranda XL is now a fully owned subsidiary as a result of this transaction, streamlining the group structure and opening the door for the demerger. Crucially, Prof. J.K. Shah will maintain an economic stake in the new company, demonstrating his sustained dedication to the enterprise.

J.K. Shah Commerce Education Limited is the newly established organization that will act as the foundation for all upcoming commerce vertical operations. This organization will combine Veranda's top commerce education brands—J.K. Shah Classes, BB Virtuals, Navkar Digital Institution, Tapasya College of Commerce, and Logic School of Management—into one formidable force, providing test preparation for candidates aspiring to become chartered accountants (CAs), company secretaries (CSs), cost and management accountants (CMAs), and associate chartered certified accountants (ACCAs) in India and abroad.