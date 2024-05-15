Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at a BSE event said that more and more Indians were now investing in stock markets and their household savings must be safeguarded. 'Any unchecked explosion in retail trading in the futures and options market can create future challenges for the market, investor sentiment, and household finances', she said. Watch
