FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Big Remark To Safeguard Investors: Don't Allow Unchecked F&O Explosion

FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Big Remark To Safeguard Investors: Don't Allow Unchecked F&O Explosion

Updated: 15 May 2024, 05:20 PM IST Livemint

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at a BSE event said that more and more Indians were now investing in stock markets and their household savings must be safeguarded. 'Any unchecked explosion in retail trading in the futures and options market can create future challenges for the market, investor sentiment, and household finances', she said. Watch

 
