FPIs reverse selling trend; invest ₹378 crore in equities in November
This came after FPIs dumped Indian equities worth ₹24,548 crore in October and ₹14,767 crore in September, data with the depositories showed.
Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have pared their bearish stance on Indian equities during November as they made a net investment of ₹378 crore on the sharp decline in US treasury bond yields.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started