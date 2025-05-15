Explore
Active Stocks
Thu May 15 2025 15:27:40
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 729.40 4.35%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 157.25 1.26%
  1. Itc share price
  2. 432.00 0.63%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 807.95 0.95%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 256.30 1.30%
Business News/ Videos / Markets/  Gold Losing Shine? Here’s Where Money Is Headed Now | Stock Market | Nifty

Gold Losing Shine? Here’s Where Money Is Headed Now | Stock Market | Nifty

Updated: 15 May 2025, 04:08 PM IST Livemint

Gold prices on MCX declined a percent on Thursday as Indian investors appear to be taking a U-turn from safe haven to riskier assets like equities, as green shoots of geopolitical stability begin to emerge across the globe. With the precious metal already delivering returns as high as 25% in the first four months of 2025, experts believe there is limited room for significant upside, especially as global uncertainties begin to wane. Watch!

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue