Gold Losing Shine? Here’s Where Money Is Headed Now | Stock Market | Nifty

Updated: 15 May 2025, 04:08 PM IST

Gold prices on MCX declined a percent on Thursday as Indian investors appear to be taking a U-turn from safe haven to riskier assets like equities, as green shoots of geopolitical stability begin to emerge across the globe. With the precious metal already delivering returns as high as 25% in the first four months of 2025, experts believe there is limited room for significant upside, especially as global uncertainties begin to wane. Watch!