Gold Outperforms Everything In 2025 | Prices Double In 4 Years – What’s Next?

Gold prices on the MCX hit a fresh record high of ₹96,747 per 10 grams in early trade on Monday, April 21, amid persisting concerns over the economic impact of the ongoing trade war. The dollar's weakness against its peers also supported gold prices. MCX Gold June 5 contract traded 1.36 per cent higher at ₹96,552 per 10 grams around 9:10 AM. Watch!
