Explore
Active Stocks
Mon Apr 21 2025 14:29:46
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 139.35 1.60%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 238.90 0.84%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 629.05 1.21%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 816.90 2.48%
  1. Icici Bank share price
  2. 1,406.65 0.00%
Business News/ Videos / Markets/  Gold Outperforms Everything In 2025 | Prices Double In 4 Years – What’s Next?

Gold Outperforms Everything In 2025 | Prices Double In 4 Years – What’s Next?

Updated: 21 Apr 2025, 02:05 PM IST Livemint

Gold prices on the MCX hit a fresh record high of ₹96,747 per 10 grams in early trade on Monday, April 21, amid persisting concerns over the economic impact of the ongoing trade war. The dollar's weakness against its peers also supported gold prices. MCX Gold June 5 contract traded 1.36 per cent higher at ₹96,552 per 10 grams around 9:10 AM. Watch!

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue