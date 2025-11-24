Gold Price Crash Explained: US Fed Policy, Dollar Strength & Geopolitics Impact

Updated: 24 Nov 2025, 02:14 pm IST

Gold prices crashed sharply on Monday as hopes of a December U.S. Federal Reserve rate cut weakened and the U.S. dollar strengthened. Easing geopolitical tensions, better-than-expected U.S. jobs data, and uncertainty over the Fed’s next policy move are putting pressure on gold. In this video, we break down: Why gold prices are falling now How Fed policy and interest rate expectations are affecting gold The impact of the stronger dollar What experts are predicting for gold and silver Whether this is the right time to buy If you're an investor in gold, silver, or commodities, this analysis is a must-watch.