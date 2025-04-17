Explore
Thu Apr 17 2025 15:56:25
Gold Prices Hit Record High: For How Long Will The Rally Continue? | Gold Price Target 2025

Gold Prices Hit Record High: For How Long Will The Rally Continue? | Gold Price Target 2025

Updated: 17 Apr 2025, 04:22 PM IST Livemint

Gold prices on MCX hit another all-time high on Thursday. The record breaking rally in the yellow metal is supported by mounting concerns over the ongoing trade war and its impact on global economic growth. Weakness in the US dollar is also among the key factors that support gold prices. MCX Gold June contracts jumped to a fresh all-time high of ₹95,935 per 10 grams during the session. Watch!

 
