Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
OPEN APP
Business News/ Videos / Markets/  Gold Prices Hit Record High: For How Long Will The Rally Continue? | Gold Price Target 2025

Gold Prices Hit Record High: For How Long Will The Rally Continue? | Gold Price Target 2025

Updated: 17 Apr 2025, 04:22 PM IST Livemint

Gold prices on MCX hit another all-time high on Thursday. The record breaking rally in the yellow metal is supported by mounting concerns over the ongoing trade war and its impact on global economic growth. Weakness in the US dollar is also among the key factors that support gold prices. MCX Gold June contracts jumped to a fresh all-time high of 95,935 per 10 grams during the session. Watch!