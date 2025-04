Gold Prices Hit Record Highs: What’s Next – ₹ 55,000 Or ₹ 1,00,000? | Trade War Impact

Updated: 11 Apr 2025, 01:15 PM IST

Gold prices on the MCX exploded on Friday, opening higher at ₹92,463 per 10 grams—well above its previous close of ₹92,033—and then surging to an all-time high of ₹93,736. MCX silver opened strong at ₹92,000 per kg, gaining momentum from Thursday’s close of ₹91,595. Watch!