Gold Prices Touch Record High | Trump Tariff Policies Raise Safe-Haven Demand | Gold Rate Today

Updated: 10 Feb 2025, 11:56 AM IST

Gold rates surged to record highs in the domestic market on Monday morning as uncertainty surrounding US President Donald Trump's tariff policies raised the safe-haven demand. MCX Gold prices for April expiry jumped 500 points to a record high of ₹85,388 per 10 grams on Monday. Trump said he would announce new 25 per cent tariffs on Monday on all steel and aluminium imports into the US, in addition to the existing metals duties. The US President also mentioned plans to announce reciprocal tariffs on many countries by Monday or Tuesday next week. Watch!