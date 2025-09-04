The Indian stock markets opened in the green after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a major GST rejig effective September 22, 2025. With three new slabs—5% on essentials, 18% standard rate, and 40% on luxury & sin goods—the move has boosted investor sentiment. Nifty and Sensex rose nearly 1% in early trade, led by strong gains in auto, FMCG, consumer durables, and insurance stocks. Experts say the reforms could lower costs, spur consumption, and fuel a fresh bull run. Watch the full report on GST’s impact on Indian markets and sectors.
