Thu Sept 04 2025 15:29:45
GST Rejig Triggers Stock Market Rally | Nifty, Sensex Jump As Auto, FMCG, Insurance Stocks Surge

Updated: 04 Sept 2025, 03:53 pm IST Livemint

The Indian stock markets opened in the green after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a major GST rejig effective September 22, 2025. With three new slabs—5% on essentials, 18% standard rate, and 40% on luxury & sin goods—the move has boosted investor sentiment. Nifty and Sensex rose nearly 1% in early trade, led by strong gains in auto, FMCG, consumer durables, and insurance stocks. Experts say the reforms could lower costs, spur consumption, and fuel a fresh bull run. Watch the full report on GST’s impact on Indian markets and sectors.

 
