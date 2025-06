HDB Financial Services IPO: Grey Market, Price Band, Important Dates & More | Subscribe Or Not?

Updated: 26 Jun 2025, 08:33 AM IST

HDB Financial Services has launched a ₹12,500 crore IPO, the largest of 2025 so far, with a price band of ₹700–740. Backed by strong anchor interest and a ₹75 grey market premium, the issue includes a ₹2,500 crore fresh issue and ₹10,000 crore OFS. Subscription closes on June 27. Watch!