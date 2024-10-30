From ₹3 to ₹2.3 lakh, shares of Elcid Investments have done the unthinkable, clocking an unimaginable return in a single trading session. It has also become the most expensive stock in the Indian stock markets, surpassing the long-standing record set by MRF. This stunning rise has left many retail investors eyeing Elcid Investments closely, as the company’s stock price skyrocketed from a modest ₹3.53 to 2.36 lakh in a single day on October 29, creating history on Dalal Street. Watch!
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.