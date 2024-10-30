Explore
Business News/ Videos / Markets/  How Elcid Investments Shares Zoomed from 3 to 2.3 Lakh | Story Of India's Costliest Stock

How Elcid Investments Shares Zoomed from 3 to 2.3 Lakh | Story Of India's Costliest Stock

Updated: 30 Oct 2024, 02:50 PM IST Livemint

From ₹3 to ₹2.3 lakh, shares of Elcid Investments have done the unthinkable, clocking an unimaginable return in a single trading session. It has also become the most expensive stock in the Indian stock markets, surpassing the long-standing record set by MRF. This stunning rise has left many retail investors eyeing Elcid Investments closely, as the company’s stock price skyrocketed from a modest ₹3.53 to 2.36 lakh in a single day on October 29, creating history on Dalal Street. Watch!

 
