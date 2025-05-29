Explore
Business News/ Videos / Markets/  Insider Trading & 15-Month Delayed Disclosure: SEBI’s SHOCKING Allegations On IndusInd Bank

Insider Trading & 15-Month Delayed Disclosure: SEBI’s SHOCKING Allegations On IndusInd Bank

Updated: 29 May 2025, 04:53 PM IST Livemint

Capital markets regulator Sebi has barred Indusind Bank's former CEO Sumant Kathpalia, and four other senior officials from accessing the securities markets in connection with an alleged insider trading in the bank’s shares. SEBI's findings reveal that key executives were aware of significant discrepancies in the bank’s derivative portfolio by November 2023 but delayed public disclosure for 15 months, i.e until March 2025. Watch!

 
