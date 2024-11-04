Explore
Business News/ Videos / Markets/  Jeff Bezos Sold 16 Million Amazon Shares; Here’s Why | Bezos Becomes World’s Second Richest

Jeff Bezos Sold 16 Million Amazon Shares; Here’s Why | Bezos Becomes World’s Second Richest

Updated: 04 Nov 2024, 11:25 AM IST Livemint

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has recently cashed out a staggering amount of his Amazon shares. Bezos sold over $3 billion worth of Amazon shares, bringing his total stock sales for the year to more than $13 billion! This sale comes just as Amazon's stock is nearing the $200 per share mark, a level it first hit back in July. Watch for more details!

 
