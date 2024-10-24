Silver prices have hit the 1,00,000-rupees mark on the MCX, while Gold prices hover near 80,000 rupees level. On Wednesday, Silver December futures contract on the MCX reached a new all-time high of ₹1,00,081 per kilogram in the trading session. Gold was trading at its all time high of ₹78,900 per 10 grams on Wednesday. What are jewellers doing to lure the customers? Watch!
