Explore
OPEN IN APP
Active Stocks
Thu Oct 24 2024 10:13:27
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 149.15 0.24%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 476.30 -0.88%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 884.75 0.85%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,675.00 -0.10%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,258.55 0.56%
Business News/ Videos / Markets/  Jewellers' New Tactics To Lure Customers as Gold, Silver Touch All Time Highs | Silver Hits 1 Lakh

Jewellers' New Tactics To Lure Customers as Gold, Silver Touch All Time Highs | Silver Hits 1 Lakh

Updated: 24 Oct 2024, 10:21 AM IST Livemint

Silver prices have hit the 1,00,000-rupees mark on the MCX, while Gold prices hover near 80,000 rupees level. On Wednesday, Silver December futures contract on the MCX reached a new all-time high of ₹1,00,081 per kilogram in the trading session. Gold was trading at its all time high of ₹78,900 per 10 grams on Wednesday. What are jewellers doing to lure the customers? Watch!

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue