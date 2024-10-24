Hello User
Business News/ Videos / Markets/  Jewellers' New Tactics To Lure Customers as Gold, Silver Touch All Time Highs | Silver Hits 1 Lakh

Jewellers' New Tactics To Lure Customers as Gold, Silver Touch All Time Highs | Silver Hits 1 Lakh

Updated: 24 Oct 2024, 10:21 AM IST Livemint

Silver prices have hit the 1,00,000-rupees mark on the MCX, while Gold prices hover near 80,000 rupees level. On Wednesday, Silver December futures contract on the MCX reached a new all-time high of 1,00,081 per kilogram in the trading session. Gold was trading at its all time high of 78,900 per 10 grams on Wednesday. What are jewellers doing to lure the customers? Watch!

