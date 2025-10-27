₹382 and ₹402 per share, aiming to raise ₹2,150 crore through a mix of fresh issue and offer-for-sale. The IPO opens on October 31 and closes on November 4, with shares likely to list on November 10. Promoters including Peyush Bansal and major investors like SoftBank, Kedaara, and Alpha Wave are offloading part of their stake. The funds raised will fuel Lenskart’s expansion with new stores, technology upgrades, marketing, and potential acquisitions. In a strong pre-IPO signal, billionaire investor Radhakishan Damani reportedly invested ₹90 crore in the company. Founded in 2008, Lenskart has grown into India’s leading omni-channel eyewear brand with a global footprint across Southeast Asia and the Middle East. 📈 IPO Price Band: ₹382– ₹402 🗓️ Open Date: October 31 | Close Date: November 4 💰 Issue Size: ₹2,150 crore 🏦 Listing: November 10 (BSE & NSE)