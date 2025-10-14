LG Electronics Debuts At 50% Premium; MD Hong Ju Jeon Speaks In Hindi On Listing Day | Watch

Updated: 14 Oct 2025, 12:31 pm IST

LG Electronics made a spectacular market debut on October 14, listing at a 50% premium on both BSE and NSE. The shares opened at ₹1,715 on BSE and ₹1,710.10 on NSE, against the issue price of ₹1,140. On the debut day, Hong Ju Jeon, MD of LG India, addressed investors in Hindi, sharing insights on the company’s journey and future plans in India. Watch the full speech and market highlights here.