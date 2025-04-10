Hello User
Market Crash: 'Indian Markets Better Placed Than Peers...' | Is The Worst For Nifty, Sensex Over?

Market Crash: 'Indian Markets Better Placed Than Peers...' | Is The Worst For Nifty, Sensex Over?

Updated: 10 Apr 2025, 10:57 AM IST Abhishek Singh

India’s benchmark stock indices, the Sensex and Nifty 50, rose on Tuesday, recovering from the significant losses recorded in the previous session, buoyed by positive signals from global markets. Broader indices also participated in the rally, with all sectors closing in the green. Investors saw an addition of nearly 8 lakh crore to market capitalization on April 8. Following sharp declines of 4,000 points in the Sensex and 1,000 points in the Nifty on Monday, both indices closed in positive territory on Tuesday—raising the question: is this merely a dead cat bounce, or is the market showing signs of a genuine recovery? In this exclusive conversation, Ambareesh Baliga, an independent market analyst shares his perspective with Abhishek Singh, Deputy Editor at Mint, on the current state of the Indian markets and economy in the aftermath of Monday’s steep decline.