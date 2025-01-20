Melania Trump, wife of United States President-elect Donald Trump and soon-to-be First Lady, launched her own meme coin $MELANIA on January 20. The move led to the tanking of her husband's meme coin $TRUMP briefly by 50 per cent, garnering traffic from the next President's fans and crypto enthusiasts. As per CoinMarketCap data, Trump meme coin dropped from $74 to $38. Watch!
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.