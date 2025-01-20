Explore
Melania Meme Cryptocurrency Launched Leading to a 50% Fall in Husband Donald Trump’s Coin

Updated: 20 Jan 2025, 12:36 PM IST Livemint

Melania Trump, wife of United States President-elect Donald Trump and soon-to-be First Lady, launched her own meme coin $MELANIA on January 20. The move led to the tanking of her husband's meme coin $TRUMP briefly by 50 per cent, garnering traffic from the next President's fans and crypto enthusiasts. As per CoinMarketCap data, Trump meme coin dropped from $74 to $38. Watch!

 
