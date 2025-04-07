Explore
Monday Mayhem In Global Stock Markets: Japan’s Nikkei 225 Hits Circuit, Hang Seng Down 10%

Updated: 07 Apr 2025, 01:08 PM IST Livemint

Global markets are in turmoil as U.S. President Donald Trump's aggressive tariff plans trigger a massive selloff across Asia. Japan’s Nikkei 225 plunged nearly 8%, Taiwan’s Taiex dropped 9.8%, and trading in Japanese futures was halted after circuit breakers were hit. Taiwan Semiconductor and major Asian indices faced historic losses, while U.S. futures signal further decline. Watch!

 
