Most Of The Damage In The Stock Market Is Behind Us: Big Statement By Carnelian's Vikas Khemani

Updated: 10 Mar 2025, 09:31 PM IST

‘This is just a normal correction in a structural bull market. Most of the damage seems to be behind us’ - this is what Vikas Khemani tells Mint an an exclusive interview as part of the 'Where To Invest ₹10 Lakh Today' series. Khemani believes that even the excessive outflows of FIIs is mostly over, and the Indian equity market should be on the path to recovery soon. In this interview, he also tells us how he thinks people should invest amid this market downturn, what sectors are likely to perform and why he's not a big believer in investing in gold. Watch!