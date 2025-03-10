Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
OPEN APP
Business News/ Videos / Markets/  Most Of The Damage In The Stock Market Is Behind Us: Big Statement By Carnelian's Vikas Khemani

Most Of The Damage In The Stock Market Is Behind Us: Big Statement By Carnelian's Vikas Khemani

Updated: 10 Mar 2025, 09:31 PM IST Livemint

‘This is just a normal correction in a structural bull market. Most of the damage seems to be behind us’ - this is what Vikas Khemani tells Mint an an exclusive interview as part of the 'Where To Invest 10 Lakh Today' series. Khemani believes that even the excessive outflows of FIIs is mostly over, and the Indian equity market should be on the path to recovery soon. In this interview, he also tells us how he thinks people should invest amid this market downturn, what sectors are likely to perform and why he's not a big believer in investing in gold. Watch!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.