Muthoot Finance, Manappuram Finance Shares Dive 3% After RBI Flagged Gold Loan Concerns

Updated: 01 Oct 2024, 12:37 PM IST

Muthoot Finance and Manappuram Finance shares declined almost 3% in trade on October 1. The Reserve Bank of India flagged deficiencies in gold-lending practices. The RBI flagged issues with the to use of third party agencies, inadequate due diligence and monitoring of end use of funds. Watch!