'Nifty Will Start Going Up By...': Portfolio Manager Karan Agarwal's BOLD PREDICTION About Markets

Updated: 10 Apr 2025, 10:53 AM IST Abhishek Singh

US stock indices dived on Monday as investors rushed to government bonds on economic worries over the fallout of President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs on US trading partners. Indian markets followed suit, with fears of a global trade war growing after US President Donald Trump announced tariffs on all countries. The Sensex and Nifty crash was preceded by a market rout on Wall Street and other major Asian markets like Japan, Singapore and China. In this interview, Karan Agarwal, Co-founder, of Elever, a SEBI-registered Portfolio Manager while speaking with Abhishek Singh, Deputy Editor, of Mint made some bold predictions about what's likely to follow after Monday's crash. Watch to find out if the markets baked in all the negatives in one go today or if today's Nifty and Sensex crash is the beginning of a series of down moves.

 
