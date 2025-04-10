Nilesh Shah On Market Crash: 'Foundation Of Bull Market Is Laid During...' | Watch | Mint Exclusive

Updated: 10 Apr 2025, 11:00 AM IST

India News The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, gained on Tuesday, rebounding from steep losses witnessed in the previous session, amid positive cues from global market peers. Broader markets too rejoiced, while all sectors ended on a positive note. Investors added nearly ₹8 lakh crore on April 8TH. As both the Sensex and Nifty ended the day in the green after sharp drops of 4,000 and 1,000 points on Monday, many are wondering whether this is a classic dead cat bounce or is the cat alive, kicking, and ready for a few more leaps? In this exclusive interview, Nilesh Shah, the MD of Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Co. Ltd while talking to Abhishek Singh, Deputy Editor of Mint shares his insights into how the Indian markets and the economy are placed after Sensex and Nifty fell by 4000 and 1000 points respectively on Monday, 7th April.