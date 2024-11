Niva Bupa Health Insurance Shares List at a Premium on NSE & BSE | All You Need to Know

Updated: 14 Nov 2024, 03:33 PM IST

Niva Bupa Health Insurance shares made a decent debut on the bourses on Thursday, November 14 as they listed at ₹78.14 on NSE, a premium of 5.5 percent over the issue price of ₹74. Meanwhile, on BSE, it listed at ₹78.5, up 6.08 percent from IPO price. Watch for more!