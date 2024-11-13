Explore
Business News/ Videos / Markets/  NTPC Green Energy IPO: Price Band, GMP, Important Dates & Financials | Should You Subscribe?

NTPC Green Energy IPO: Price Band, GMP, Important Dates & Financials | Should You Subscribe?

Updated: 13 Nov 2024, 12:10 PM IST Livemint

NTPC Green Energy Ltd., the green energy arm of state-run NTPC Ltd., is set to open its Initial Public Offering (IPO) worth ₹10,000 crore. This IPO will be the third largest in 2024, following Hyundai Motor India’s ₹27,870 crore IPO and Swiggy's ₹11,300 crore IPO. Should you subscribe? Watch for complete details!

 
