NTPC Green Energy Ltd., the green energy arm of state-run NTPC Ltd., is set to open its Initial Public Offering (IPO) worth ₹10,000 crore. This IPO will be the third largest in 2024, following Hyundai Motor India’s ₹27,870 crore IPO and Swiggy's ₹11,300 crore IPO. Should you subscribe? Watch for complete details!
