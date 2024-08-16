Explore
OLA Electric Reveals Big EV Plan for India, Gets First ‘Buy’ Call | OLA Electric Shares Price Target

Updated: 16 Aug 2024, 03:40 PM IST Livemint

OLA electric receives first 'Buy' call after getting listed. The ‘Buy’ recommendation comes from brokerage firm HSBC. This come a day after OLA laid down its big plans for the evectric vehicle revolution in India. What are Bhavish Aggarwal's plans for OLA? What is OLA Electric shares target price? Watch the video to know!

 
