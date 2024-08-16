OLA electric receives first 'Buy' call after getting listed. The ‘Buy’ recommendation comes from brokerage firm HSBC. This come a day after OLA laid down its big plans for the evectric vehicle revolution in India. What are Bhavish Aggarwal's plans for OLA? What is OLA Electric shares target price? Watch the video to know!
