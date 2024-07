OLA Electric to Launch IPO on August 2 | Check Complete Details Here!

Updated: 29 Jul 2024, 04:01 PM IST

Softbank-backed OLA Electric will launch its IPO on August 2, 2024 at a price band of ₹72-76. This is the first IPO from an Indian electric vehicle maker. Should you subscribe to the IPO? Check out all the details here!